Police begin animal cruelty investigation after finding 2 dead kittens in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) -- Bethel Park police are looking for a suspect in a possible case of animal cruelty.

The discovery of two 12-week-old, gray kittens found dead along Kings School Road on the morning of June 2 has prompted an investigation, police said.

One of the kittens was found near Cherryview Lane and the other near Boxer Drive.

Police have talked to people who live nearby and are also checking video from surveillance cameras.

They are asking anyone who may have seen something in those areas on June 2 between 10-10:35 a.m. to contact them. You can do that either by phone at 412-851-2773 or emailing them at crimewatch@bethelpark.net

First published on June 6, 2022 / 4:34 PM

