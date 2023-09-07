Police asking for help locating missing 14-year-old boy, Gerald Muyango

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old, Gerald Muyango.

He was last seen in the Hill District on Tuesday morning around 4 a.m.

Photo of Gerald Muyango provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety. Pittsburgh Public Safety

Muyango is described as 5'2", 140 pounds with dark eyes and hair, and has a short, curly haircut.

When he was last seen, he was seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark grey sweatpants, and white Nike sneakers.

Police said he is known to frequent both the Hill District and Shadyside but also may travel to Braddock.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.

