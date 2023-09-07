Watch CBS News
Local News

Police asking for help locating missing 14-year-old boy, Gerald Muyango

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old, Gerald Muyango. 

He was last seen in the Hill District on Tuesday morning around 4 a.m. 

gerald-muyango-missing.jpg
Photo of Gerald Muyango provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety.  Pittsburgh Public Safety

Muyango is described as 5'2", 140 pounds with dark eyes and hair, and has a short, curly haircut. 

When he was last seen, he was seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark grey sweatpants, and white Nike sneakers. 

Police said he is known to frequent both the Hill District and Shadyside but also may travel to Braddock. 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7141. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on September 7, 2023 / 4:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.