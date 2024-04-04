Police arrest suspect after stabbing kills one person, injures another

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead, another is in the hospital, and a man was detained following a stabbing in the Hill District late on Wednesday night.

Pittsburgh Police were called to the home in the 200 block of Davenport Street just after 11 p.m. when they were alerted to a stabbing.

Once they arrived, they found a man kneeling at the edge of the bed with a bloody knife in each of his hands.

He was identified as Tyrone Taylor.

Along with holding the two knives in his hands, police said he also appeared to have been bleeding from the hand.

One person at the scene had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was taken to the hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds but is expected to survive.

They told police that Taylor had been drinking wine as well as doing drugs and he had laid down and fallen asleep. When he woke up, he accused everyone of talking about him and he became angry.

He then reportedly went into the kitchen, came back with knives, and began stabbing people.

Taylor was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries to his hands and was then placed under arrest.

The 52-year-old Taylor is now facing charges of homicide, aggravated assault, and attempted homicide.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details