Police arrest serial robber in Sheraden following car chase

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) - A serial robber is off the streets, according to McKees Rocks Police.

They said Robert Populo was wanted in connection to four violent robberies of victims ranging in age from 18 to 77 in McKees Rocks.

They said he was also wanted for robbing an elderly woman in Pittsburgh.

Police said he committed a violent carjacking on Friday in McKees Rocks.

He was spotted in the stolen car in the McKees Rocks Plaza and then took off.

Populo ultimately crashed in Sheraden where he was taken into custody.

