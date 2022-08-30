Police arrest man after break-in at Liberty Avenue McDonald's
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police responded to a 9-1-1 call early Tuesday morning for a possible break-in at the McDonald's restaurant at 500 Liberty Avenue.
When officers arrived, the front door was shattered, and a man could be seen going through the cash register, per a statement from police.
The suspect was arrested soon after and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.