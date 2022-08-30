Watch CBS News
Local News

Police arrest man after break-in at Liberty Avenue McDonald's

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police responded to a 9-1-1 call early Tuesday morning for a possible break-in at the McDonald's restaurant at 500 Liberty Avenue.

When officers arrived, the front door was shattered, and a man could be seen going through the cash register, per a statement from police.

The suspect was arrested soon after and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 8:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.