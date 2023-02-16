Watch CBS News
Police arrest man accused of armed robbery at Harrison Twp. Sunoco

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 21-year-old man is in jail and accused in an armed robbery at a Harrison Township gas station.

Nicholas Dupree is accused of holding a knife up to a clerk's throat at the Sunoco along Freeport Road around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The clerk reportedly gave him the money from the register and then Dupree left.

According to court records, Dupree is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on robbery, assault, and reckless endangerment charges.

