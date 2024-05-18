Watch CBS News
Police arrest Greensburg man connected with December hit-and-run

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is now in custody, months after police say he hit a 76-year-old woman and drove away.

Greensburg police say Christopher Degnan was arrested Friday evening.

They say he hit the woman at South Main and West Third streets in Greensburg last December. Police say Degnan told them he thought he'd hit a pothole.

"He did not show any remorse. And again, you hit a person and you don't stop and render aid," Detective Sergeant Justin Scalzo said. "Thank God we had some passersby that were in close proximity that they called 911 to alert police and medics to her, and I believe those quick actions from the police and the concerned citizens that stopped most likely saved [her] life."

Degnan is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle.

First published on May 18, 2024 / 8:18 PM EDT

