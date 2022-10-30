Police apprehend two juveniles in North Braddock after carjacking

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An armed carjacking put two teenagers behind bars and pulled two guns off the street.

The incident began in Penn Hills. The police chief said a woman was leaving church earlier this evening when two teens, armed with guns, stole her car.

North Braddock Police

From there, police claimed those teens went on a joy ride, reaching speeds over 100 mph through multiple boroughs, before finally coming back to North Braddock and crashing their vehicle in the front yard of a home on Jones and Bell.

At this time, it remains unclear if the guns were stolen. Meanwhile, the stolen car is totaled but no one was seriously hurt.

"Our officers stood up and, with the assistance of multiple departments, we ended up taking everybody into custody," said Chief Isaac Daniele of the North Braddock Police Department.

As for the two juveniles, they remain in custody.

North Braddock's police chief said they will likely face multiple charges.