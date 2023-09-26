Police apprehend New Castle man after high-speed chase along Route 51

Police apprehend New Castle man after high-speed chase along Route 51

Police apprehend New Castle man after high-speed chase along Route 51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Chippewa Township police arrested Trezeir Epps, 23, of New Castle, Monday night for felony escape, obstruction, fleeing and eluding, high-speed pursuit, and drug possession with intent to distribute.

Chippewa Township's police chief tells KDKA this all started after a traffic stop. Drugs were observed in a car. Once the officer saw the drugs, the suspect took off, going down Route 51 northbound.

Police pursued him, and once the pursuit hit 110 mph on Route 51, police stopped the chase. The suspect tried to drive down a road off Route 51 and crashed after hitting a tree. He took a large black duffle bag out of the car and hid in the brush.

When police arrived, he took off into the woods with the bag. Chippewa Township police established a perimeter and called for backup from Beaver County SWAT and the Pa. State Police.

After a four-hour search, police found him inside a house in Darlington Township. KDKA cameras were there as police took Epps into custody.

"There were drugs in plain view inside the vehicle that I seized immediately, and as soon as I broke off, he took off [Route] 51 northbound at high rates of speed, cutting off vehicles. Then we got information that he crashed down in South Beaver Township," said Officer Kenneth Gawley of Chippewa Township police.

"He did a great job for being a rookie. Excellent observation skills. He handled his patrol vehicle and called it off," Chief Eric Hermick said of Officer Gawley's work. "We are actively searching the residence for the bag that he fled the vehicle with. And we have information that he discarded it at a location."

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier tells KDKA it is believed Trezier Epps had a relationship with someone in the house where he was found.

Police executed search warrants on the house and the car and will continue to search for evidence.