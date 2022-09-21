Police and FBI searching for Oakland bank robbery suspect
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Both Pittsburgh Police and the FBI are looking for a suspect they say robbed a bank in Oakland.
According to police, the man held up the Citizens Bank in the 3700 block of Fifth Avenue on Monday.
They say he claimed to have a weapon but never showed one.
A witness told police the man was older with a beard and wearing sunglasses and a hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
