Police and FBI searching for Oakland bank robbery suspect

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Both Pittsburgh Police and the FBI are looking for a suspect they say robbed a bank in Oakland. 

According to police, the man held up the Citizens Bank in the 3700 block of Fifth Avenue on Monday. 

They say he claimed to have a weapon but never showed one. 

A witness told police the man was older with a beard and wearing sunglasses and a hat. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

First published on September 21, 2022 / 4:39 AM

