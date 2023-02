PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating an apparent double shooting in the Knoxville neighborhood.

A heavy police presence has closed Knox Avenue near Michigan Street.

Knox Ave Shooting pic.twitter.com/pGCD78Eddl — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) February 23, 2023

The condition of those who were shot is not known at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details