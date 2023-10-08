Police and EMS rescue man trapped under backhoe in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in serious but stable condition after he had to be rescued from under a backhoe.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, on Saturday evening around 5:30 p.m., they were called to the 1000 block of St. Martin Street for a call of a man stuck under a rental backhoe behind a home.

The man was able to call 911 from his cell phone once he became trapped.

Once police, EMS, and fire crews arrived on the scene, they found the man - he was conscious and alert but trapped.

Paramedics, firefighters, and police worked to get the man out from under the backhoe, and as they worked, police closed the road to traffic.

They were able to get the man out from under the backhoe and get him to the hospital. He was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition to be treated for multiple leg fractures and dislocations.

Brosville Road was reopened to traffic.