Police: 11-year-old boy stole grandparent's car, crashed into pole
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An 11-year-old boy stole his grandparent's car overnight, crashing into a pole in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.
Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Broadhead Fording Road and Windgap Avenue just before 3 a.m.
The boy was not injured and no charges have been filed at this time, according to police.
Police say the boy is in the care of his family members.
