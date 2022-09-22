Watch CBS News
Police: 11-year-old boy stole grandparent's car, crashed into pole

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An 11-year-old boy stole his grandparent's car overnight, crashing into a pole in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Broadhead Fording Road and Windgap Avenue just before 3 a.m. 

The boy was not injured and no charges have been filed at this time, according to police.

Police say the boy is in the care of his family members.

