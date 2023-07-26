Poison hemlock increasing throughout Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania could be seeing an explosion of a poisonous weed.

Professors at Penn State say poison hemlock has been steadily increasing in the state over the last several decades.

It's a biennial plant, meaning it has a two-year cycle and blooms in the second year. In the spring, they shoot up quickly, from two to six feet tall.

The stems have purple spots, which helps you tell them apart from other lookalikes, including Queen Anne's lace.

It is toxic if you swallow it and can irritate your skin.

If you have any on your property, it's best to remove it in the fall, and you should wear gloves and long sleeves to do it.