Point Park University's Conservatory of Performing Arts establishes 2 new schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 800 students are enrolled in the Conservatory of Performing Arts at Point Park University, but the university announced a change on Tuesday that is expected to increase the number of students in multiple ways.

Point Park is a flagship in Downtown Pittsburgh, and it's known for its arts, which is why they're changing from departments to the School of Dance and the School of Theatre, Film and Animation. This change is all part of a bigger plan called Pioneer Vision 2030, which has a goal to increase the enrollment in the conservatory by 30%.

"Our goal is to be one of the most dynamic urban universities in America," said Marlin Collingwood, the vice president of enrollment at Point Park University.

"Doing this really will allow us and our students to have everything that they need to get a world class education in performing arts, film, animation, theater and dance," he said.

Collingwood said it'll expand opportunities for students with new programming and majors.

"We will be adding a hip hop major, which will be one of the very first in the country. Hip hop is the fastest growing dance segment in the world right now," Collingwood said.

From dance to theater and animation, this change is meant to offer students more opportunities to focus on their core areas of interest and increase enrollment.

Students say it's a positive change.

"I wish they had it my freshman year. I would love it, but I love this school. So if anything it's great that we're branching out and doing new things," Point Park dance major Jayden Williams said.

"I love the idea. I think it will give Point Park so much more room to grow and it's already such a big, beautiful vibrant program," said dance major Etta Partridge.

It's growth through the university they expect to see impact the community.

"So we're a really important part of the Cultural District of Pittsburgh and believe that this move, and this expansion is going to allow us to do that even more so," Collingwood said.