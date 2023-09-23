Watch CBS News
Local Community

POGOH to add new, adaptive bicycles around Pittsburgh

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bikeshare Pittsburgh, also known as POGOH, is sharing more bikes around the city by adding new, adaptive cycles for those with disabilities.

They include a recumbent bicycle, a tandem bike, a frontloading cargo bike, and a hand tricycle.

The new bikes will be available by the end of this month.

POGOH plans to add an adult tricycle and a two-person, side-by-side trike next year.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 5:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.