POGOH to add new, adaptive bicycles around Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bikeshare Pittsburgh, also known as POGOH, is sharing more bikes around the city by adding new, adaptive cycles for those with disabilities.

They include a recumbent bicycle, a tandem bike, a frontloading cargo bike, and a hand tricycle.

The new bikes will be available by the end of this month.

POGOH plans to add an adult tricycle and a two-person, side-by-side trike next year.