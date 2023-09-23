POGOH to add new, adaptive bicycles around Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bikeshare Pittsburgh, also known as POGOH, is sharing more bikes around the city by adding new, adaptive cycles for those with disabilities.
They include a recumbent bicycle, a tandem bike, a frontloading cargo bike, and a hand tricycle.
The new bikes will be available by the end of this month.
POGOH plans to add an adult tricycle and a two-person, side-by-side trike next year.
