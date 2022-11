PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — P!nk is coming to Pittsburgh next summer.

Tickets go on sale next week for her Summer Carnival 2023 at PNC Park. She is scheduled to perform on Aug. 5, 2023, with special guests Brandi Carlile, GroupLove and DJ KidCutUp.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 21.