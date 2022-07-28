PNC warns of scam targeting customers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PNC is alerting its customers to a new scam.
It says someone is texting, emailing and calling people pretending to be with PNC in a scam to steal personal and account information.
PNC advises customers never to click on these links and share their online passwords by phone or email. PNC said it will never ask for that or your full credit card or social security numbers.
