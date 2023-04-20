PNC Carousel in Schenley Plaza reopens for the season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The PNC Carousel in Schenley Plaza has officially opened for the season.

The menagerie carousel with its prancing pony, romping rabbit, gallivanting giraffe, and more, spun back to life in the sunshine on Wednesday.

This year, the carousel celebrates its 17th year in Schenley Park.

Families in the area were happy to give it a whirl on Wednesday.

"It feels kind of magical to be out in the community in public spaces again after winter," said Jacqueline Frost of Stanton Heights. "There's something magical about merry-go-rounds and also public spaces where you can have this community that you didn't have all winter."

Ride tokens for the carousel are $2 each, or families can buy a season pass for $60, which is valid for two adults and up to four children for the entire carousel season.

Every second Sunday of the month is 'Kids Day' in Schenley Plaza, which features free carousel rides and larger-than-life lawn games.