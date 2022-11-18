Watch CBS News
PNC Bank reportedly set to close multiple branches in early 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's biggest bank is reportedly set to close 25 branches. 

According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, PNC Bank announced closures in seven states. 

None of the cuts are coming in the Pittsburgh metro area. 

In October, the bank announced 20 branch consolidations. 

Three of those were in the Pittsburgh area, and now 45 of them will be in the first six weeks of 2023.

