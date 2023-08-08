PNC Bank, Pittsburgh Pirates team up to continue Community Mutt Strut

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs announced Tuesday that the Community Mutt Strut, presented by PNC Bank and sponsored by the Pittsburgh Pirates, will return on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Great Lawn on the North Shore.

The annual event looks to raise awareness about the impact of medical service dogs in the lives of those living with disabilities, with a focus on U.S. military veterans and first responders. This year's event will feature a dog-friendly walk, pet dog trick demonstrations, a dog costume contest, pet-related vendors, live music by Shady Mugs, food trucks, and other activities, a press release said.

"We're thrilled to once again host the Community Mutt Strut, and we're especially grateful for the support of PNC Bank and the Pittsburgh Pirates, who share our dedication to improving the lives of those in need through the unique bond between humans and canines," said Carol Borden, founder, and CEO of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs.

"PNC is honored to once again join forces with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs for this meaningful event," said Stacy Juchno, general auditor for PNC. "We've seen firsthand how this work changes lives as many of our employees and those in our communities have benefited from pairing with medical service dogs. We look forward to ushering in the next chapter of the Community Mutt Strut in Pittsburgh with terrific organizations like the Pirates."

"The Pirates are continually committed to making a lasting, positive impact to individuals in our community, and we're proud to do that by joining our partner, PNC Bank, in support of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs for such a worthwhile event," said Travis Williams, president of the Pirates.

Participants and supporters of the Community Mutt Strut can register online at www.medicalservicedogs.org or in person on the day of the event.

All proceeds go to Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs.