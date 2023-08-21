Plum students returning to school this week will have resources to help after house explosion

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — The Plum Borough School District is preparing for students to return to the classroom this week after a deadly house explosion on Aug. 12.

The district says it will do its part to help students, but experts said the healing starts at home.

Students in the Plum Borough School District will be back in the classroom on Wednesday less than two weeks after six people were killed in the house explosion, including 12-year-old Keegan Clontz, who would have been starting junior high.

A typical exciting time of year will be overshadowed by sadness and grief. To help students deal during this difficult time, the district created a section on its website called "We're Here to Help," which includes resources for them and their parents.

"In the aftermath of the Rustic Ridge Tragedy, we as a District will continue with our postvention strategies," the website says "The goals of PBSD's postvention is to respect the unique needs of our school community, and identify and support those most at risk. We will continue to support those grieving the loss of their classmate, and the community members who died in this tragic event. Research tells us that it is important to return the school to its normal routines as quickly as possible and that is what we will do when our students return to start the new school year on August 23rd. With your help, we can identify and refer students who may be at risk to our counselors and social workers. Oftentimes post-traumatic stress will occur in the days, weeks, and months following the event. Please take good care of yourself and your family members."

Dr. Abigail Schlesinger, clinical chief of child and adolescent psychiatry and integrated care at UPMC Western and Children's Hospital, agrees that normalcy will help students heal. She also applauds the district for offering services for those in need because every child responds differently to trauma and stress.

"As a parent, the best thing you can do is think about your own child, and same if you have more than one child each child is different," Schlesinger said. "What are their strengths and adjusting accordingly what you say to your child."

She added that there are many things parents can do to help their children but listening and letting them express their feelings is key.

"I do think it's important that you have discussions with your child because this has been all over the media," Schlesinger said. "Very few people have not seen it, and you want to be the source of data for your child. You want them also to know they can come to you if they're having difficulty."