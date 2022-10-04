Watch CBS News
District leaders say alleged threat against Plum High School not credible

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Plum Borough School District said an alleged threat made against the high school is not credible.

In a letter to families and students on Monday, Principal Heather Hibner and Chief of Plum School Police Tim Hanna said there is "no reason" to believe there is any merit to the alleged threat against the high school for Tuesday.

The letter said "several" submissions were made to Safe2Say Something about the alleged threat. 

"Please know this report has been investigated and cleared by our school team, the Plum School Police, and also by the Plum Borough Police Department," the letter said. 

The letter added that officials will communicate any additional information with families. 

