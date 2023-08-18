Plum Mustang Foundation creates bracelets to honor victims of house explosion

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — The Plum community continues to rally together more than five days after being rattled by a deadly house explosion.

People in Plum are showing up for those impacted by Saturday morning's house explosion that took six lives.

Multiple organizations are doing what they can to support, including the Plum Mustang Foundation, which provides funds for teachers and students in the school district. The president of the nonprofit organization, Danielle Bajus, said when they learned what happened, they wanted to do something.

"Let's sell some bracelets and give back," Bajus said.

Her friend brought up the idea of silicone bracelets.

"This is sort of like the cool thing for the younger kids these days," Bajus said.

It didn't take long to move forward. The organization got 2,000 wristbands in yellow and purple that read "Rustic Ridge." Immediately, 900 bracelets were sold in preorders. Bajus also brought some to the Midget Football Association.

"One of the children who passed away was a football player here. So, they have requested them, and I dropped off 800 bracelets there," Bajus said.

Now, they're almost sold out, along with t-shirts donated by B3 Marketing. Mike Caliguiri refounded the Mustang organization.

"It's just about coming together to help, and that's it, and this community has responded amazingly. They're fantastic. Unbelievable," Caliguiri said.

Over at Amplify Church, campus pastor Christina Sandor said it opened its Thursday night service to the borough, to serve their grieving members and anyone else needing a little guidance.

"Plum community is more than just a community. It's a family," Sandor said. "We thought what's one way that we know that we can impact and help this community? And we said prayer."

Folks are lending a hand, in times of tragedy.

"It's community, right? And if it were us, we would hope that other people would do that for us," Bajus said.

For more information on the bracelets and t-shirts, click here. Over the next few days, other groups will be raising money through a pizza dinner and car wash.