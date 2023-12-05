Watch CBS News
Plum Middle School students, faculty evacuated due to potential gas leak

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) - Plum Middle School students and faculty were relocated Tuesday morning as a precautionary measure after a school security officer noticed a faint smell of natural gas.

The district released the following statement to parents regarding the incident.

This morning, during a routine check of the school building, the school police officer noticed a faint smell of natural gas. Out of an abundance of caution, 911 was called for the fire department and gas company to fully assess the matter. At this time, faculty and students have been safely relocated to Holiday Park Intermediate School until the matter can be fully assessed. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 8:39 AM EST

