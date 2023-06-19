Watch CBS News
Mom arrested for DUI in Plum Borough; 4-year-old child and narcotics found in vehicle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested a woman over the weekend in Plum for driving under the influence with her child in the car, state police said.

Plum Borough police were first called to Maple Street just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers pulled the woman over and found a 4-year-old also inside the vehicle, according to state police.

While being cared for by the officers, state police said the child told police, "Mommy told me to hide this from the cops," while pulling a bag from under an arm rest.

Investigators confiscated the bag and found narcotics inside.

State police said the woman failed several field sobriety tests on the scene.

She was arrested for DUI and is now facing several charges including endangering the welfare of a child.

