Pittsburgh's weather continues to be pleasant with fall conditions on the horizon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you liked yesterday's weather, you'll love it again today.

It should be a foggy start to the day with fog and haze not as thick as what we saw yesterday. The fog will be out of here by 9 this morning with sunny conditions expected for the rest of the morning through most of the afternoon.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Just ahead of sunset, you may notice partly cloudy skies as a cool front begins to push through. The front will slide through around midnight.

Highs today will be back in the mid-70s. Morning lows were a tick or two above yesterday's morning lows. Yesterday Pittsburgh dipped down to 48°. I have this morning's temperatures bottoming out in the low 50s. Noon temperatures will be near 70°.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 76° for today's high. We hit 76° yesterday for the high as well.

High temperatures - October 4, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

The weekend will remain seasonally warm with highs hitting the low 70s on Saturday behind tonight's cool front. Highs will be near 80 on Sunday with clouds rolling in during the afternoon and a small rain chance for the late afternoon and evening hours.

According to the latest model runs, Sunday to Monday's rain chance is the only one over the next 10 days. Most folks should expect to see less than a fifth of an inch of rain as the system slides by.

In its wake, we will see fall weather returning to the area with highs on Monday through next weekend just expected to be in the 60s. Do we see the 80s anymore this year?

If betting I'd say to take the yes we will.

7-day forecast: October 4, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!