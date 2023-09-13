Watch CBS News
3 Pleasant Hills Middle School students injured in bus crash

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Three Pleasant Hills Middle School students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a school bus crash. 

West Jefferson Hills School District said the bus was taking students home when it was involved in a crash on Gill Hall Road. The district said first responders were at the scene "within minutes." 

Three students had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution, the district said.  

The injured students' families were immediately contacted as well as the families of everyone else who rides the bus in the afternoon.

It's unclear what led up to the crash. 

