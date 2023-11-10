Pleasant Hills Middle School staff and students taken to high school due to bomb threat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Middle school students at West Jefferson Hills School District were transported to the high school on Friday morning due to a bomb threat.

According to a statement from the district provided to KDKA, early on Friday morning a note was found in Pleasant Hills Middle School stating that there was a bomb in the building.

The district then notified families before school began and the PHMS students were taken to Thomas Jefferson High School.

As of this morning, law enforcement is checking the middle school.

Once the building is cleared and declared safe, students and staff will return.

The Pleasant Hills Middle School Veterans Day program has been postponed.

The district has said more updates will be available once more information is available.

