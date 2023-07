PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another big artist is coming to Pittsburgh this year.

Just announced, Playboi Carti's Antagonist Tour is coming to PPG Paints Arena on October 13.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at noon.

They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster at this link.

Joining Playboi Carti will be Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang.