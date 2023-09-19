Plaque honoring Tuskegee Airmen unveiled at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Another tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen was unveiled at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday.

A plaque was presented for the first time in honor of the 10th anniversary of the memorial in Concourse A.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority says it's committed to honoring veterans, particularly those faced with challenges and hardships due to the color of their skin.

They say the memorial at Pittsburgh International tells the story of those who fought for our country.