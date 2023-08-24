Small plane fire extinguished at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- No one was injured after the landing gear on a flight at the Pittsburgh International Airport caught on fire.

Ground crews noticed a small fire in the right main landing gear on a Delta 737 that landed at the airport around 4 p.m. Thursday and taxied to the gate normally, a spokesperson for the Allegheny County Airport Authority said. It was quickly put out.

Passengers exited the plane normally and there were no injuries.

The spokesperson said airport firefighters responded and are monitoring the situation.