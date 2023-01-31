Watch CBS News
Plan to reintroduce American marten to Pennsylvania under consideration

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Game Commission is considering reintroducing the American marten to Pennsylvania, bringing the native species back to the state after a 120-year absence. 

The American marten, which is a weasel, first disappeared because of deforestation and unregulated harvest.

The commission said the animal plays a key role in seed dispersal and controlling the rodent population. A study found reintroducing the animal would create a healthier forest and environment.

The Bureau of Wildlife Management was directed to develop a reintroduction and management plan last summer. Now the Game Commission is considering a plan to return the species to the forest of Penn's Woods.

The state says it has already returned species to the wild like wild turkeys, peregrine falcons, white-tailed deer and river otters. 

At the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioner’s meeting in July 2022, the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Bureau of Wildlife Management was directed to develop an American marten reintroduction and management plan. Tune in to the board’s meeting this afternoon, to hear an update on the plan ➡️ www.youtube.com/user/PAGameCommission. The American marten, a member of the weasel family, is an agile climber and was a long-time native resident to Pennsylvania prior to extirpation soon after the turn of the 20th century. Now the Game Commission is considering a plan to return this iconic species of the forest to Penn's Woods. Learn more about the American marten reintroduction and management plan, including the feasibility study ➡️ https://american-marten-pagame.hub.arcgis.com/. Still have questions on the American marten or the potential for restoration in Pennsylvania? Email us at PAmarten@pa.gov for answers and information.

Posted by Pennsylvania Game Commission on Friday, January 27, 2023

