Oakland pizzeria hit with consumer alert after inspector finds rodent droppings, multiple violations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pizzeria in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood was hit with a consumer alert after an inspector found rodent droppings and over a dozen violations.

The Allegheny County Health Department posted the consumer alert for Pizza Romano on Atwood Street after an inspection on Thursday.

The inspection report lists several high-risk violations, including "numerous" rodent droppings "to all parts of the facility," like on food preparation areas, behind refrigerators and on cash counters.

Other high-risk violations listed include employees not changing their gloves and a meat slicer "soiled with food debris." According to the Allegheny County Health Department, violations are classified as high-risk if they can lead directly to food-borne illness or injury.

The report details several other violations. The report says the inspector found overhead wastewater leaking from upstairs apartments onto food preparation areas and food contact surfaces.

The Allegheny County Health Department says it issues a consumer alert to signify that a business is out of compliance with minimum food safety standards and the conditions may pose a risk to public health.

The health department's Food Safety Program monitors and regulates about 8,500 permanent food businesses across the county like restaurants, food trucks, school cafeterias and food processing facilities. It regularly inspects food facilities and also investigates consumer complaints.

The consumer alert was still posted at Pizza Romano as of Friday afternoon, according to the health department's website. When it's removed, the health department's website will be updated.