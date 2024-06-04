Pizza Roma Cranberry closing after more than 40 years in business

Pizza Roma Cranberry closing its doors later this month

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A longtime Butler County pizza shop is calling it quits after more than four decades.

After 41 years, Pizza Roma Family Restaurant in Cranberry Township has announced it will be closing at the end of the month.

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the permanent closure of Pizza Roma Cranberry on Saturday, June 29th. Pete and... Posted by Pizza Roma Cranberry on Saturday, June 1, 2024

In an announcement on social media, the owners said that their last day will be Saturday, June 29.

The owners thanked their longtime staff for their hard work over the years and their customers who have become family.

While the owners say they are sad to be closing, they hope to see everyone come by within the next few weeks to say goodbye.