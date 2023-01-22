Pittsburgh's World of Wheels convention has something for everyone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The World of Wheels is one of several big conventions in Pittsburgh this weekend.

KDKA's Chris DeRose made a pit stop at this one-of-a-kind auto show and told us why this show has a little something for everyone.

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines because the World of Wheels show has rolled into the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Almost everywhere you look at the World of Wheels, it's classic cars as far as the eye can see. And not just cars, but motorcycles and anything cool with wheels.

Larry Way, the public relations director for World of Wheels said they love bringing their show here each year and that there is a little something for everyone.

"We love coming here. The quality of the cars here in western Pennsylvania is fantastic. You know, people think that if you go to southern California, that's where you are going to see the great shows. This show will hold its own anywhere in the country," Way said.

"Even if you are not a car person, when you walk in the door and see all these beautiful cars, with the shiny parts and chrome, you just say, 'Wow!' You can spend an entire day here, there is just so much to see."

Along with classic cars, there was a celebrity meet and greet with folks like actress Mackenzie Phillips, who is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the classic car film, American Graffiti.

And actor Henry Winkler, who some may remember as 'The Fonz' from Happy Days, drew quite a crowd.

"I just arrived and all these wonderful people are here," Winkler said. "I love Pittsburgh. It is such a solid city."

And while meeting celebrities is cool, exhibitor Bruce Campbell said that there is no place he'd rather be each year because of the community this show fosters.

"This is my happy place. This is definitely home. Like I said, I have met some of the greatest people in my life through cars. So, the connection is great and it's nice to hand that down to the children. You know, you see little kids that come through and they want to talk and learn about the cars and stuff and it is great to pass that down," Campbell said.

If you want more information on the World of Wheels event, check out this this link.

The show runs through Sunday.