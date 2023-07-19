Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su focus on Pittsburgh's role as workplace hub and green jobs of future

Clean energy jobs not an immediate threat to natural gas jobs, two cabinet members say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As First Lady Jill Biden noted in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Pittsburgh has been named one of five workplace hubs in America.

But what exactly does that mean?

KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano explored that in an unusual sit-down interview with two members of President Joe Biden's cabinet.

Dr. Biden was not alone during her visit to Pittsburgh International Airport. She was joined by Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Delano: "Why are the two of you together here in Pittsburgh, Secretary Su?

Su: "We're here because Pittsburgh is one of the workforce hubs of this administration."

The labor secretary says that Pittsburgh — along with Augusta, Georgia; Baltimore; Columbus, Ohio; and Phoenix — is one of five workplace hubs where the federal government is working with local officials, employers, unions, and community colleges to develop a skilled workforce to meet the new jobs anticipated by billions of infrastructure and investment dollars being spent by this administration.

Delano: "I can see why the labor secretary would care about jobs. What about the transportation secretary?"

Buttigieg: "First of all, the level of transportation-related construction that we're doing right now means that we're really testing the limits of the productive capacity of our country. And that's not just how much steel we can make. It's the human side as well. We've got to make sure that we have the right kind of workforce trained and ready to do those good-paying jobs."

The two secretaries say the Pittsburgh region can demonstrate through its schools, community colleges, union training centers and workforce development programs how both high school and college graduates can be trained for these skilled jobs.

"We know that we can't solve these problems from D.C.," says Su.

"Work with local leaders who understand the needs, the challenges, the opportunities, the talent gaps, the talent opportunities and develop workforce training programs that are labor-management built so that unions are at the table from the beginning and trainings are demand-driven, meaning they're for specific jobs that are going to be created that are really equitable so that communities that have been left out in the past are not left out now," she added.

But a recent report finding a loss of 50,000 jobs in this area led to this question.

Delano: "Who are you going to train if people are leaving?"

Su: "One of the answers to that is good jobs. Having good jobs in communities is a reason why people come to an area. It's a reason why people stay in an area."

Buttigieg: "If you make the right kind of public investments, private investments will follow. That's exactly what we're seeing around the country."

The proof, says Buttigieg, is 13 million new jobs. Of course, does any of this threaten jobs in our local energy industry? Many of the Biden bills – from the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill to the Chips & Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act – target clean energy technology.

Given the local reliance on natural gas to heat our homes, along with thousands of local jobs in the industry and at the cracker plant, it was a good question to ask both secretaries.

Delano: "How do you balance this, creating jobs and at the same time maintaining jobs that are important to a lot of folks in this region?"

Buttigieg: "We don't think of it as climate versus jobs when there's an opportunity for it to be about climate jobs. In other words, the very same skills that can make somebody good at helping to assemble a car that runs on gas means they're going to be very qualified to assemble electric vehicles."

Buttigieg acknowledges that refineries are a long way from being replaced.

Delano: "Madam Secretary, you're not trying to shut down jobs in the natural gas industry?"

Su: "I was going to build on that. The president talks a lot about building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up, and it's important to understand who's at the bottom."

Without directly answering, Su says those most affected by climate issues are often the poor and marginalized. As for a way forward, Buttigieg says this region has the potential to lead the way.

"If we get it right, we will make sure that America, and not a competitor like China, wins the race for that next generation of green jobs. And I think this part of the country is actually uniquely positioned in terms of the skills, the traditions, and frankly, the culture and work ethic to lead the way," Buttigieg said.