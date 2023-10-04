Pittsburgh's West Penn Hospital celebrating 175 years of service to the community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An iconic and well-known hospital in Pittsburgh is celebrating a major milestone.

West Penn Hospital is celebrating its 175th anniversary.

Founded on March 18, 1848, as the first chartered public hospital in Pittsburgh, it was originally located on a hill overlooking the Strip District, which is now West Penn Park.

The current building opened on New Year's Day in 1912.

By 2011, severe financial difficulties meant the hospital was facing closure, but an acquisition got things back on track and West Penn Hospital joined the Allegheny Health Network system in 2013.

Community leaders came together at the hospital, now located in Bloomfield, to mark the momentous occasion.

"We've changed a lot over the past 10 years but the one thing that's never left us is the personal touch, the ability to take care of families, the ability to talk to people and make them feel like they're really special because, ultimately, they are," said Dr. Brian Johnson, the president of West Penn Hospital.

Today, the hospital offers a wide array of services that include a neonatal intensive care unit, and education for doctors and nurses through residencies and fellowships.

They also have become known for their childcare services, as the hospital delivers about 4,000 babies each year.