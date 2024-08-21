Pittsburgh's weather this week will feel like an early preview of fall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Meteorological fall is still a week and a half away but you're getting to kick the tires if you will… see if you like it today & tomorrow.

There's a little bit of an upcharge if you'd like it colder but don't you worry we can make it happen. We like to call these types of afternoons "crisp" & "refreshing."

Conditions expected today - August 21, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

In all seriousness, this type of weather this early in the season isn't unheard of. We probably won't break any records.

The record low for today is 46° (1936). The coolest high on record for today is 67° hit in 1990.

We are well below average though. The average high for today is 82°. The average low comes in at 62°.

For the month, we're just 1° warmer than average through the 20th.

Cloud cover expected today - August 21, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

If you aren't a fan of this particular model, I have some bad news as the lease on your summer ride is up in just a couple of weeks. I hear the fall model is the "hot" ride now. You get the bad pun for free by the way. You're welcome.

The cool air stays in place at least through Friday morning. I have Thursday highs in the mid-70s. Morning lows will continue to dip to near 50 through Friday morning. Friday to Sunday highs will be in the mid-80s.

When it comes to active weather, we are still a couple of days away from having to grab an umbrella. The next rain chance comes on Sunday but even that chance is low. I keep us in the scattered shower range as data shows around 0.05" - 0.1" of spotty rain for some folks.

The bigger story may very well be the warm-up heading our way for next week.

I don't think it will happen but we may even pop a 90-degree day in a place or two next week with warmth in place. The summer ride continues for a bit even with a few bumps in the road.

7-day forecast: August 21, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

