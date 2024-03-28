Pittsburgh's weather remains sunny and seasonable on Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Enjoy the next couple of days with sunshine before we get ta stretch of rain showers and even some thunderstorms possible.

The saying "If it rains on Easter, it will rain the next seven days in a row" is a myth but we do have April showers which is normal.

Today enjoy highs in the mid-50s and mostly sunny. Friday will be a repeat with a few sprinkles around before rain arrives late Friday into Saturday.

Saturday, we have rain showers with highs in the mid-50s. The ground will be a bit soggy for those Easter egg hunts!

On Easter Sunday, we have morning lows in the mid-40s with light rain showers and then in the afternoon highs are back near 60. Rain mainly lasts through the first part of the day.

We kick off April soggy, no fools here. Monday will be mild in the low 60s with rain lasting through the start of the week. A stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Our lows will stay mild in the 40s and even 50s.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs back near 50.

