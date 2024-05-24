Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue awarded $1 million for education
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Federal funding is going to the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
On Friday, Senator Bob Casey announced $1 million to develop new educational programming at the K-12 level. The money is broken down into staffing, technology and classrooms.
"This is a broad base educational program, and I think it forms the foundation of our efforts to combat antisemitism. We have to go directly at the question: What happens to the next generation?" Casey said.
On Wednesday, the U.S. House passed a bill that would establish a broader definition of antisemitism for the Department of Education to enforce anti-discrimination laws.
Now, it's in the Senate, "We're trying to find a pathway in the Senate because when it came over from the House, we had objections to moving it forward without a vote. It's called unanimous consent."
Across the country, antisemitic incidents are on the rise. According to the Anti-Defamation League, there were more 8,800 last year, a 140 percent increase from 2022.
"It is also learned, which is why we are reimaging the Tree of Life as a place that tells the story of antisemitism in American and equips visitors, including students in grades K-12," said Michael Bernstein, chair of the Tree of Life Board of Directors.