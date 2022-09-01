Pittsburgh's 'Sister Bridges' to get LED lighting upgrade this year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some colorful upgrades are coming to Pittsburgh's "sister bridges."

On Wednesday, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced that the Roberto Clemente, Andy Warhol, and Rachel Carson (Sixth, Seventh, and Ninth Street bridges, respectively) bridges are getting LED lights installed beginning next month.

The lighting will change colors for different seasons and events.

"We also want to make sure that the beauty and artistic nature of our bridges are shown off as well," said Fitzgerald. "We have such a beautiful city and these bridges are so unique, really, the only type of bridges like this in the world - where there's three suspension bridges together."

The city is hoping to finish the project by the end of next year.