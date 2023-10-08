Pittsburgh's "Little Italy" holds annual Columbus Day Parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Columbus Day, now known as Indigenous People's Day is tomorrow, but Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood celebrated early with its annual parade on Saturday.

There were more than 100 bands, floats, and organizations taking part in the annual celebration.

Many of the floats recognized the contributions of Pittsburgh's Italian-American citizens.

"It's a beautiful day in Bloomfield and we always love being out here on a Saturday," said Dave Choura, one of the many in attendance on Saturday. "The Columbus Day Parade is a tradition. We couldn't be more excited to be out here to see the bands and all the things that are going on today."

The parade has been a tradition in Bloomfield, also referred to as Pittsburgh's Little Italy, for 35 years. It's sponsored by the Italian Sons And Daughters of America, Western Pennsylvania.

The parade began near West Penn Hospital and ended near the Bloomfield Bridge.

Also, a reminder for those in the Pittsburgh area, all Allegheny County offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday.

They will be reopened on Tuesday for regular business.