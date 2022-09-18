Pittsburgh's Garbage Olympics return for sixth-straight year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today was the sixth annual citywide cleanup event best known as the Garbage Olympics.

Pittsburgh Public Safety park rangers were out at Lake Carnegie with residents sprucing up the park.

Residents from various neighborhoods will compete against one another -- getting awards for picking up the most trash, having the largest team, or finding the weirdest item.

During last year's event, close to 1,000 bags of trash were filled from across the city.