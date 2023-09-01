Pittsburgh's CW to transition to KDKA+ beginning today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, Pittsburgh's CW will transition to KDKA+.

The call letters WPCW will now be known as WPKD-TV and carry the branding KDKA+.

KDKA+ will also feature an 8 p.m. newscast, making us the only station in the Pittsburgh area with a newscast in that hour. That newscast debuts in November.

Along with an 8 p.m. newscast, KDKA+ will be the home to the Steel City High School Football Showcase, which kicked off last week. It's a 10-week series of Friday night high school football games featuring several of the area's top teams.

There will also be college football on Saturdays, featuring the Presidents' Athletic Conference which is home to several local schools, including Carnegie Mellon, Saint Vincent, Chatam, Waynesburg, and others.

Finally, CBS News' 48 HOURS will play at 9 p.m. on weekdays beginning on Monday, September 11.

"We are excited to be in this unique position that allows us to reimagine our local brands and programming lineups at these eight stations," said CBS Stations president Tom Canedo. ""We are beginning by opportunistically establishing local news beachheads in primetime in several markets. And the timing couldn't be better for us as we look forward to the upcoming launch of 48 HOURS in weekday syndication."

Not to worry, KDKA+ will continue to be available right where you watched Pittsburgh's CW and the same newscasts and programming you've come to love and expect will remain on that channel.