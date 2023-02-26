Pittsburghers take a plunge for a good cause

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a wet and wild time at Acrisure Stadium Saturday, as thousands turned out for the Special Olympics annual Polar Plunge event.

"It blows me away the people that come, what they do, the plungers. We were here yesterday for the super plunge, and one young woman did 117 jumps in six hours. It just blows me away, the support and the love for our athletes," Mary Williams said.

The Polar Plunge raises money for the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania, and this year, they raised over $660,000, well surpassing their set goal.

KDKA's Pittsburgh Today Live crew was on hand at today's event and latterly 'jumped in' on this fundraiser.

And dozens of plungers came with not only good spirits but dressed in everything from their work uniforms and costumes to, well, not very much at all.

"I am feeling great; this is awesome. This is awesome. This is our fourth year doing this as a club, and we love it. We love to come down and support Special Olympics Pa.," said Brandon Barnes, President of the Mad Viking Beard Club.

"It's the only time I can walk around in Pittsburgh in a speedo and not get arrested," Barnes said with a laugh.

If you would like to still donate to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania, you still can by clicking this link.