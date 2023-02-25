Pittsburghers rally downtown in support of Ukraine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Friday was one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday night, more than 200 people gathered downtown to show Pittsburgh's support for the people of Ukraine.

"We want to show here, in the heart of Pittsburgh, beneath these Pittsburgh skyscrapers, amongst our fellow Pittsburghers, that there are still lives being lost in Ukraine, and there is still basic infrastructure raining from houses, churches, hospitals, being destroyed for no good reason," said Andrew Romanchik.

RELATED: Ukraine leader Zelenskyy lauds his nation for enduring a full year of Russia's war, vows "victory" ahead

It's estimated that there have been more than 200,000 total casualties due to the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to continue defending the country from Russia.