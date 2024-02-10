Pittsburghers preparing for Super Bowl LVIII with food-filled watch parties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the Super Bowl now less than 24 hours away, Pittsburghers are getting ready to watch the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, even though our boys in black and gold won't be playing.

There is no party like a Super Bowl party. People are looking forward to rooting for who they think will win at home or the bars.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs battle it out on the football field tomorrow, and Pittsburghers are finding the best party goodies to watch the game with.

"The most important thing is getting food and drinks together for people; try to support some local businesses in the process," said Pittsburgher Jordan Clark.

Grocery stores are stocked up for chips, salsa, pretzels and mozzarella sticks to have finger food at the ready when watching the game. Some staples KDKA-TV was told are buffalo chicken dip, veggie trays and chicken wings.

"Buffalo chicken dip, always some mini hot dogs. Bacon wrapped jalapeños, yes bacon wrapped jalapeños," according to resident Taylor Fiorina.

One shopper said they host a Super Bowl party every year, no matter if their team makes it there or not. Others love the halftime show.

"I want to see the halftime show and the commercials, really that is why I'm watching. I don't care about the game; the Steelers aren't in it. But I'll watch it," said Denise Trapizona.

"I'm literally going to watch the Usher concert, absolutely, and then the tertiary benefit of a football game," Leslie Galando said.

The other draw to the Super Bowl for many this year is Taylor Swift and her attendance.

"I mean, I do like football, but I also like Taylor Swift. She's the best of both worlds," Kayla Davidson added.

Whether you're excited to watch football, the halftime show, the commercials, or to catch a peek at Taylor Swift, be sure to tune in to KDKA-TV to watch all the action.

Kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern time.