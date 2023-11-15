Pittsburghers hit the streets for annual 2000 Turkeys campaign

WASHINGTON CO. (KDKA) - Thanksgiving is just one week away. As many families across the region enjoy a holiday meal, several others won't have that opportunity, but folks in Washington County are trying to change this through the annual 2000 Turkeys campaign.

More than 100 people hit the streets in Washington and Canonsburg Wednesday to help provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

Fort Cherry High School senior, Mason Schulz, was one of countless high school students lined up along Main Street, raising money for the Food Helpers of Washington County, City Mission and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

"I think that the best thing you could do is give to the people you love and the people you don't even know, you don't know what they're going through," Schulz said.

Kylie Fuller, of Range Resources, the natural gas drilling company, led the effort this year. She's been involved since 2015, but the fundraiser started decades ago to raise enough money to give out 2000 turkeys.

Now, that number is much higher.

"They receive a turkey, and they receive a box of you know mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, stuff like that," Fuller said.

The need is great, up 30-percent from 2022, with nearly 19,000 people who are food insecure in the county.

"It's post pandemic, there's inflation going on and some unemployment, so you know, we're out here just trying to do our best and help out," Fuller said.

"It's sad because every year I've grown up having a Thanksgiving and like with a big family and a lot of food on the table. Just to imagine not having that just seems sad to me. I feel like everyone deserves that," Fort Cherry High School sophomore, Natalie Cleric said.

The campaign runs until Thanksgiving.