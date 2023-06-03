Pittsburghers celebrate Pride Month with march, parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds gathered Saturday in Downtown for this year's Pittsburgh Pride march and parade.

State and local leaders were in attendance. There was a new lineup location and a new route through Downtown Pittsburgh to the pride festival on the North Side and the return of vehicles and floats in the parade.

"It's great to be here in Pittsburgh pride to celebrate 50 years of this parade. It sends a message that Pennsylvania is a place of tolerance and freedom. And a place where real freedom is protected, so people can live how they want to live, love who they want to love, and live without apologies," Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said.

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the parade.